LAPEL — Officials with the town of Lapel are once again applying for a grant to help pay for improvements to the water system.
The Lapel Town Council on Thursday approved a resolution to request a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).
Neil Brook with the Kleinpeter Consulting Group said the town is planning to provide $4,021,200 in matching funds.
Brook said $66,000 of the matching funds will come from the water utility operating funds and $3,995,200 through a loan from the Indiana Finance Authority’s state revolving loan fund.
He said Lapel will submit a proposal to OCRA on Sept. 24 that will be followed by a site visit and a second public hearing in October.
Applications are due by Nov. 20, with the announcement of the awards made on Dec. 17.
Robert Bellucci, project manager for Commonwealth Engineers, said Lapel is requesting the maximum grant amount from OCRA for the project.
The work that is being proposed through the project includes upgrades to the existing water treatment plant and water tank and new water mains.
Bellucci said the existing water mains are too small in diameter and don’t meet current standards.
“It will increase capacity and pressure,” he said. “The plan is being designed to meet future needs of the town for 20 years, including expansion of the system.”
Chad Blake, president of the Lapel Town Council, said the town is currently making annual $260,000 payments on two previous bonds.
He said the current interest rate is at 5% and the interest rate for the state revolving loan fund is 2%.
“We will refinance the existing bonds,” Blake said of a proposed 30- to 35-year payment schedule.
He said if Lapel doesn’t receive the OCRA grant the town will move forward with the project.
“The financial cost of a new bond is estimated at an additional $20,000 per year,” Blake said. “The current water rate should cover the costs of the upgrades.
“A component of the state loan is an opportunity to have a portion of the loan forgiven, up to 80%,” he said.
Board member Jason Kleinbub said the water rates have not been increased for 10 years.
"The water rates will increase, but not because of this project," he said.
Lapel is conducting a study of all utility rates.
In other business, with the pandemic-related moratorium on utility disconnects ending, the town council voted to give those residents that have not made payments the opportunity for a six-month payment plan.
The board voted to waive any late fees and interest on the past due amount.
The town has approximately 10 utility customers that owe $600 or more.
Customers have until Sept. 17 to arrange a payment plan.
