LAPEL — When Jesse B. McCurdy was a little boy, he was such a perfectionist, he was convinced he had failed preschool and needed to repeat it.
But some might argue that his academic, spiritual and emotional perfectionism is what led the Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School senior to be named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.
Though he’s modest about his intelligence, Jesse, 17, said the real keys to his success are time management and self-discipline.
“You have to work at it,” he said. “I think you have to cultivate those virtues.”
Jesse, the only Madison County student known to be named a semifinalist this year, joins 16,000 nationwide considered the top 1% of the Class of 2020. Since students are able to attend schools in districts outside of where they live, there is a possibility that other semifinalists attend schools in other counties, as happened last year when Edgewood resident Carleigh “CJ” Hill was named a finalist at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
National Merit Scholarship Corp. provides historical information on previous winners to schools that request it. It is uncertain whether any of the area schools that have semifinalists this year have had them in the past.
Jesse now is eligible to apply to become a finalist. Those will be announced early next year.
National Merit semifinalists are selected based on their 11th-grade PSAT scores.
Jesse’s Lapel classmate Benjamin Manning also was named a commended student earlier by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. Commended students are eligible to move through the process as Jesse did.
“I was elated to be able to represent Lapel in that way and also to experience it with Ben,” Jesse said. “In some ways, it’s a title based on a score on a random standardized test, but I also want to view it as a way to glorify God.”
His struggle with perfectionism continued when he entered Liberty Christian School, where he was admonished by his fourth grade teacher, Sarah Denniston-Jackson, to “strive for excellence, not perfection.”
“My mom jokingly gets on me for overstudying,” he said.
But Jesse continues to pursue both with a full schedule of classes that includes government, Calculus II, English, biology, physics, Spanish and show choir — all without a study hall.
He rounds that out with extracurricular activities that include tennis and running cross country and track, sports with seasons that sometimes overlap. In addition, he serves on student council and as a Bulldog mentor and on the leadership council so he can help run new student orientation.
“I definitely try to pursue excellence in my studies, but I also have a love for learning,” he said. “I think Lapel as a school really has encouraged me to pursue excellence in my education.”
Becoming a National Merit scholar also was a specific goal Jesse pursued. He’s even gone so far as to get online to gather statistics and calculate his odds of becoming a semifinalist and now hopes to survive the next round.
“This might sound insane, but I love the math portion on standardized tests. Math is my favorite subject,” he said. “Coming out of the reading section, you may want to second-guess yourself because it’s a little more subjective, and things that aren’t black and white are a little more difficult.”
Jesse said his priorities are faith, education and relationships. Next year, he plans to attend Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish in preparation for a career as a pediatric oncologist.
“I can see pediatric oncology combining my passion for science with building relationships, combining all my passions,” he said. “Whatever I do, I just want to glorify God and utilize all the gifts he’s given me.”
When he’s not studying or on the tennis court, Jesse likes to go biking with friends to restaurants as far away as Anderson, running with his black Lab, Bobolat, or backpacking with his family in national parks.
Sandy McCurdy said it’s fun to have a front-row seat to her son’s success.
“God gave him a good mind, and I’m excited to see how he’s using it,” she said.
Still, she said, Jesse’s perfectionism has become a running joke for the family.
“When we bought a stuffed animal, we had to buy the one has the most perfect nose or least bent whisker,” she said.
But, McCurdy said, it’s her son’s ability to maintain his insatiable curiosity that has brought him academic success.
“For him, it doesn’t just stop with the recognition. He will continue with what he learns,” she said.
But beyond the academics and sports, McCurdy said, Jesse is very outgoing.
“I think the thing that makes him unique, too, is he’s so compassionate,”
Lapel Principal John Willis said he’s thrilled to have one student named a semifinalist and another commended.
He describes Jesse as “an outstanding young man.”
“It’s not just academics. He’s a very caring person. He’s, I think, humble. What’s not to like?” Willis said. “He’s always got a positive attitude. He tries to lead by example.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.