LAPEL — By the time she was adopted at age 9 in 2011, Brooklyn Rudicil had lived with nine foster families and transferred to nine different schools.
“I had a lot of experience with starting over. I didn’t have a lot of friends,” the Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School senior said. “Life is always a little rocky in some places but smoother in others, so I try to take things day by day.”
The challenges she has overcome along with her high academic achievement has earned Brooklyn a $25,000 Bridging the Dream scholarships from Sallie Mae. It’s one of nine such scholarships given nationwide to students who have faced adversity.
Brooklyn, who loves to read, write and draw in her free time, plans to use the scholarship to cover room and board at Ball State University where she expects to major in accounting.
“I’ve always been kind of good at numbers, so it kind of fits for me,” the Anderson resident said.
Born in Greenfield, Brooklyn did live with her birth family early in life. But it wasn’t being taken away from them that led to depression, anxiety, low confidence and low self-esteem.
Brooklyn, who works at Goodwill in Anderson, said she first realized she was a “burden” to the foster families with whom she lived when she was about 5 years old.
“A lot of it was triggered by the idea I wasn’t wanted,” she said. “In my mind, I was a little kid, so that translated to, ‘They don’t want me.’”
That led Brooklyn to try to fade into the background so people would forgot she was there.
“I didn’t know how to voice how I was feeling at that time,” she said. “I always tried to stay invisible because, you know, if people don’t notice I’m there, they won’t tell me to go away.”
After a two-year battle, Kim Rudicil was successful in adopting Brooklyn.
“It’s meant the world. I don’t know that I’d still be alive if I hadn’t been adopted,” Brooklyn said.
She said she also has been able to work through many of her issues and come to important realizations about her self-worth through therapy.
“In the grand scheme of things, I feel I have a long way to go before I am healed,” she said.
Though she wasn’t supposed to be able to have contact until she turned 18, Brooklyn said her birth mother reached out to her a few months ago.
“I talked to her all of five minutes before I thought, ‘I don’t want to open that can of worms,’” she said.
However, she does have three brothers with whom she hopes to reconnect one day.
Brooklyn, who enjoys all her classes except history and government, said her academic success really stems from her preference to be around adults.
“I think it really cultivates an academic mind over, ‘Let’s watch cartoons,’” she said.
In addition to excelling in school, Brooklyn tries to make a difference by packing and delivering meals to honor police officers and firefighters, participating in the Million Meals movement, and providing free child care to neighborhood parents.
Though the scholarship, announced in early December, was supposed to be a surprise, Brooklyn said she suspected she was a recipient after being told she was a finalist and would need to come to the school’s office on Dec. 5 for a Skype interview with the Sallie Mae folks. However, as she looked through the Sallie Mae website in preparation for the interview, Brooklyn read through some fine print that said winners would be selected on Dec. 1.
Chemistry teacher Valarie Canfield said she thought immediately of Brooklyn when a counselor emailed all the teachers a flier about the Sallie Mae scholarship.
“I think really for them, what they saw is she overcame adversity in a really amazing way. Basically, she has been overcoming adversity since birth,” Canfield said of Brooklyn. “Usually, that kind of adversity would impact you in a negative way. With her, it’s been the opposite.”
Last year, Brooklyn had a free period during Canfield’s seventh-period prep time, so they got to know one another well.
As a former court-appointed special advocate, Canfield said she’d heard many tragic stories, but none quite like Brooklyn’s.
“As I got to know her, she opened up about her life story. That got crazy,” she said. “Each part of her story could have been the entirety of another child’s story.”
Canfield described Brooklyn as a great student and a wonderful, caring person.
“The most surprising thing was to learn she had such a past to overcome because she’s so positive and caring,” she said.
Kim Rudicil said when her daughter attended grade school in Anderson, the teachers and guidance counselors said she could teach the classes.
“She’s always been a little adult,” Rudicil said. “She is a very hard worker when it comes to her schoolwork. She’s just not a typical teenager. She’s not one who likes to go out and party. She’s all schoolwork.”
Rudicil said it doesn’t surprise her that Brooklyn would have been a finalist, but given the large pool of applicants in a region than spans several states, she was surprised her daughter came out on top.
“I think she’s just a very strong-willed person as far as she knew what she wanted and she was going to get it. She is very driven, and when she wants something, she goes out and gets it,” she said.
And Rudicil makes it very clear that Brooklyn is no burden.
“I’ve been blessed with her. She’s brought a lot of joy to my life since we’ve had her,” she said.
