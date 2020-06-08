LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council plans to reinstitute a matching grant program for the replacement of sidewalks.
Council members were informed last week that the town at one time had a sidewalk replacement program in which the town provided 50% of the cost.
The council voted to provide $3,200 from the town’s distribution of Cascadden Fund revenues to provide a 50% matching grant to property owners who want to repair sidewalks this year.
Previously the town put $300 per month from the state's Motor Vehicle Highway distribution into the fund; that is expected to continue starting in January.
Council member Jason Kleinbub asked the council to consider providing some of the Cascadden Fund revenues to the Lapel Community Foundation.
Because there is no Lapel Village Fair in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kleinbub said, the foundation would have limited funding to make improvements to the community.
Jeff Graham, town attorney, said the Cascadden Fund is an unrestricted fund and donations could be made for any charitable purpose to a recognized nonprofit organization.
Council President Chad Blake said he supported the idea and recommended reaching out to the Lapel Community Foundation to determine how the funds would be used.
The town has a balance of $239,484 in the Cascadden Fund.
A $2.5 million gift from the Earle Selkirk and Olivia Cascadden Fund was made through the Madison County Community Foundation to benefit the community.
The town will receive the interest earned every even-numbered year, with the interest in the odd-numbered years being used to fund multiple scholarships for students at Lapel Junior-Senior High School.
Starting the 11th year, the foundation will distribute $100,000 plus any interest with the expectation that the money would be totally distributed in 25 years. Any money left at that time will be distributed to the town of Lapel.
