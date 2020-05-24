LAPEL — The Lapel Town Council is hiring a consultant to do a water and wastewater rate study.
The council voted Thursday to hire consultant Pat Callahan. He will be paid $4,000 for the wastewater rate study and $4,500 for the water utility rate study.
Council President Chad Blake said the last rate increase was in 2011.
“The cost of doing everything has increased over the past nine years,” he said. “We will have Callahan to do a rate survey to determine the appropriate rate.”
Blake said the town has to establish rates that will pay for day-to-day operations and for future maintenance of the two utilities.
For the second time in recent months the Town Council discussed raising the rate for trash disposal.
Currently town residents pay $12.88 per month.
“The town bills for the exact cost of the service,” Blake said. “We are drastically lower than other communities.”
He said the town is losing money on the service because it continues to pay a portion of the costs.
Blake said an area neighborhood is paying $9 more per month for trash pickup.
“We will keep it on our radar for the future,” he said.
The council voted to use some of the Cascadden Fund to pay for a new comprehensive plan for the town. The last comprehensive plan was completed in 2009.
Councilwoman Teresa Retherford asked how much a comprehensive plan would cost.
Blake said the cost was not known.
“Without a plan and direction people won’t know what is allowed or not allowed,” he said. “We have lost developments because the town doesn’t have an updated plan.”
The town has a balance of $242,684 in the Cascadden Fund.
Through the Earle Selkirk and Olivia Cascadden Fund, a $2.5 million gift was made through the Madison County Community Foundation to benefit the community.
The town will receive the interest earned every even-numbered year, with the interest in the odd-numbered years being used to fund multiple scholarships for students at Lapel Junior-Senior High School.
Starting the 11th year, the foundation will distribute $100,000 plus any interest with the expectation that the money would be totally distributed in 25 years. Any money left at that time will be distributed to the town of Lapel.
