ANDERSON — The fresh, cool breeze, the smell of food and the chance to honor a hometown hero brought in a crowd for a new event, Larrypalooza.
Roughly 60 people strolled Dickmann Town Center and Meridian Street early Saturday afternoon listen to live music, browse vendors' booths and enjoy food. The event began about noon and was scheduled to continue until 9 p.m.
Rachel Landers spoke about her late friend, Larry VanNess, whose legacy of charity work inspired the Larrypalooza celebration.
After Landers' initial visit with VanNess years ago, he told her he appreciated her company, sparking a long-term friendship.
"I decided that I would go and visit him more often," Landers said. "I started going by every week."
Her visits soon became even more frequent.
"I was taking him to run errands, going out to dinner. I eventually started taking him to his doctor's appointments," she said.
The two remained best friends until his death last fall. VanNess died Oct. 24, 2022, after being struck by a car Oct. 2.
He was known throughout Madison County for collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House, earning him his nickname, the Can Man.
Since VanNess' death, Landers has continued to take pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana in Indianapolis.
Organization CEO Karin Ogden joined Landers on stage Saturday afternoon to present a plaque congratulating Larry's Legacy, the non-profit formed in VanNess' honor, for collecting 29 million pop tabs.
As of Saturday afternoon, that amount had been surpassed. The current count was 29,444,660 tabs, according to Landers.
"We are a little over half a million away from 30 million," she said. "We're really hoping to collect those tabs today. I hope everybody is going to bring their can tabs."
At Saturday's event, a portion of VanNess' personal collection of keepsakes was being sold by his friends Barry and Dianna Hendricks, with proceeds going to Ronald McDonald Charities. Items included artistic metal signs and signed sports memorabilia.
Hendricks described his friend as a kind person who gave to others.
"He stood on Broadway (where VanNess lived for many years) and waived at everybody," Hendricks said. "I'd go driving by and honk and wave."
The first time the two spoke to each other, he said, was when VanNess came to the Hendricks' shop in Alexandria.
Some of the items VanNess bought back then were among the keepsakes being sold by Hendricks on Saturday afternoon.
Hendricks was a pallbearer at VanNess' funeral. Like all the pallbearers, he received a necklace made of pop tabs. Hendricks modified his necklace with a cross.
Hendricks said he will miss his friend's smile and contagious laughter.
"We'd get him tickled and he just couldn't stop laughing, and then everybody else would have to start laughing," he recounted.
At another vendor booth Saturday, special T-shirts were sold to benefit the Larry's Legacy charity that was started in VanNess' honor.
Hendricks said VanNess' legacy hopefully would inspire people to be kind and give back to others.
Landers, who is running for a seat on Anderson City Council, said plans are developing for a mural in downtown Anderson to honor VanNess.