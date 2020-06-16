ANDERSON — An annual report issued by the United Way cites a rise in the cost of living and stagnant wages as significant issues facing struggling Madison County families.
The report examines ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employment) residents, those who don’t fall below the federal poverty level, but still struggle to make ends meet. Every other year, the Indiana United Way sponsors an ALICE report for all Indiana counties in order to help educate the community on the amount of people living within the ALICE threshold, as well as what needs to be done to help them.
Madison County United Way first became aware of the ALICE report in 2011 and has been publishing a report every other year since 2012. These reports are used to help United Way address lawmakers on issues such as food stamps and housing zoning.
Each report is for the two years prior, so the 2020 ALICE report is based on data from 2018.
The ALICE threshold is determined county to county based on the average income that a household needs to afford essentials. This income is defined by the Household Survival Budget, which estimates the bare minimum costs of basic necessities, such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and a basic smartphone plan.
For Madison County, the Household Survival Budget in 2018 for a single adult was $19,644, while the federal poverty level for a single adult is $12,140.
Madison County United Way president Nancy Vaughan said this report's increase in cost of living was a new issue.
“I know that this (report), the cost of living increase, we haven’t had anything that significant with cost of living in the past,” Vaughan said.
In Madison County, 22 percent of households are ALICE households, according to the 2020 report. An additional 17 percent of households fall below the poverty line, for a total of 39 percent. Vaughan noted this is the lowest it has ever been, but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she doubts that Madison County will keep that percentage for the 2022 report.
“After 10 years of recovering from the recession, and we finally got down to under 40 percent for the first time. Now COVID hits, so I guarantee you the next one will not be 39 percent,” Vaughan said.
Karen Hemberger, vice president of Impact at United Way, also noted that while the pause on utilities and evictions during the pandemic is great, those already on the edge will have to eventually pay those funds back.
“They’re already behind, so they can’t cover that gap,” Hemberger said.
A positive that United Way has seen in reports over the years is an increase in employment, but that does not necessarily mean a decrease in those in the ALICE threshold. Some jobs do not give people enough to live on, so while they may have a job, minimum wage is not enough to live off of in Madison County, Vaughan noted.
“People don’t understand that until you put it in front of them,” Vaughan said. “That’s the really good thing about the report, is just to educate people that you can have a household of four with two wage earners, and they cannot earn enough to get by.”
To view the full ALICE report for the state of Indiana and county by county, visit www.iuw.org/alice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.