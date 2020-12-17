ANDERSON — While the current surge of coronavirus has Madison County’s intensive-care unit beds at near capacity, there are regular beds open, ample supplies of ventilators and personal protective equipment, and there are plans in place to add more ICU beds, if necessary.
“We have absolutely seen, and are seeing more patients with COVID, and more patients requiring hospitalization. The difference for us is that now we have secure and adequate supplies,” said Dr. Thomas Short, Community Hospital Anderson’s chief physician executive.
“We have everything we need in terms of PPE. We have great access to testing ... we’re able to test everybody that we want to and we have a much better grasp of how to manage the disease, and how to protect ourselves,” he said.
According to the University of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking project, which uses data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Madison County has 276 regular beds and 32 ICU beds in its three hospitals. Most of the beds are in Anderson, with Elwood’s Ascension St. Vincent Mercy having seven beds and no ICU beds.
The data shows a seven-day average of 69% of beds occupied for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, or 201 hospitalizations with 59 of those being COVID patients.
The county had a seven-day average of 31 ICU beds in use, 15 of those with COVID patients.
“Our COVID units are full. We’ve got more patients, probably twice as many patients in the hospital, now as we did even when we peaked earlier in the year,” Short said.
Not all COVID patients need an ICU bed, or a room with negative air pressure, a room with a lower atmospheric pressure, meaning air can flow in but air going out is filtered. Community also has plans to add ICU beds if needed.
“It’s a fluid thing. We have specific rooms that are designated as COVID rooms in the COVID unit, and we have specific rooms that are designated with negative air flow, which we need for certain procedures,” Short said.
“A COVID positive patient that’s just requiring some supplemental oxygen doesn’t require a special room,” he said. “So when our designated rooms in the COVID unit become full we can handle that capacity by overflowing those patients to standard rooms and that’s safe to do.”
While there are beds available in the county the other challenge is having the staff to care for patients in those beds.
One thing Community is doing is working with nursing schools to hire college interns who want to help fight the pandemic.
“I feel like it’s just going to be a challenge (staffing), and it is for everybody, that’s not just unique to us,” said Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson.
“The staff that we have, they’re amazing. It’s a stressful time, and a stressful situation, but they’re here because they want to take great care of our community and they are just an amazing group,” Tharp said.
She stressed that the community should not be fearful of coming to the hospital if they need care.
Short said, “I always tell people I’m more comfortable at work, taking care of patients than I am going to the grocery store, doing things out in public, because I’m comfortable with the PPE and the processes that we have, and I’m confident that I’m safe.”
While the start of immunizations in Madison County this week provides a ray of hope, both Short and Tharp cautioned that it will still be a difficult winter.
“We need everybody to continue to protect themselves. Do what we’ve been instructed to do, wear masks, wash hands, social distance, be careful around the holidays. That is what we need the community to do. Not only to protect themselves but to help us out,” Tharp said.
“Also, just give some thoughts to our staff, and all the health care workers throughout our community, because they’re working really hard under some pretty intense circumstances,” she said.
Ascension St. Vincent did not respond in time for this story.
