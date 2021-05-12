Madison County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a missing 4-year-old. The search area is near Indiana 13, south of Interstate 69.
The child was seen walking away from the family's home on video surveillance around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
The child's name is Abdul. The child is about 36 inches tall, is thin and was wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.
Law enforcement and emergency workers began searching for the child around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding the child should call police immediately.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
