ANDERSON — Lawmakers are divided on the merit of sending an additional $1,400 to citizens in a third round of stimulus checks, on top of the previous amounts of $1,200 and $600.
Congressional lawmakers representing Indiana seem to want to proceed with caution in determining the amount and how the money is distributed.
Sen. Mike Braun believes that stimulus money should be targeted on the basis of need rather than sending checks to all citizens.
“Our country is trillions of dollars in debt and counting, and we cannot afford to continue the wasteful spending incurred by the federal government,” said Braun, a Republican. “Any additional COVID relief, including stimulus checks, should be targeted towards individuals without a job and businesses hurting from the pandemic. I will not support spending across the board that would hand out checks to able workers and benefit special interest groups that will push us further into our national debt crisis.”
Critics of the stimulus checks argue that those who aren’t in dire financial straits may simply put the money in savings, where it will not be used to stimulate the economy.
A spokesperson from the office of Republican Sen. Todd Young said that Young’s concern is to “make sure that whatever is passed is targeted so that the people who are getting help are those who actually need it.”
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, called for a more targeted approach.
“Before we decide what else needs to be done we need to assess where we are and develop a more targeted approach to deal with this pandemic and set us up for a successful post-pandemic recovery,” Spartz said.
President Joe Biden said Monday that he is willing to negotiate on the specifics of who gets the money and how much.
In the opinion of Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, the stimulus checks will likely be for a lesser amount.
“I don’t think they’re likely to come to pass because that’s the higher range in an area where there are concerns about spending,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we got something less than that.”
Hicks explained that the checks will indirectly help local businesses as people will have money to spend.
He remains hopeful that this is an issue that can bring unity through compromise.
“This is an area that is ripe for compromise in a time when they have too little compromise,” Hicks said.
