ANDERSON — Local Democratic state legislators criticized state government Monday over the misuse of tens of millions of dollars in public funds that went to two failed virtual charter schools.
An audit by the State Board of Accounts found that the Indiana Virtual Education Foundation, which operated the Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathway Academy, inflated their enrollment numbers and misspent about $86 million from the state.
“This is the travesty of our time," state Rep. Terri Austin of Anderson said, noting that 14,000 students were listed by the virtual school students but never took a class.
The discussion about the problems with the virtual schools, which had been authorized by Daleville Community Schools, dominated a legislative review session Monday morning at Anderson Public Library.
The three Democrats who represent Madison County and Daleville in the General Assembly commented on the special investigation conducted by the board of accounts.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said a Senate bill to require more transparency and accountability in charter schools never received a hearing in committee.
Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, works as a teacher in the Daleville school system. She said Daleville was the first to authorize a virtual school in 2008 and the money followed the students starting in 2011.
She said Daleville Schools Superintendent Paul Garrison went to lawmakers for parameters including more transparency.
“They self reported their findings in August 2018 to the State Board of Accounts,” Wright said of Daleville Community Schools officials. “They’re trying to help kids that fell through the cracks.”
Daleville was taken advantage of because it is a small school system, she said.
“Virtual schools must have educator input,” Wright said. “That didn’t happen.”
Austin said, unlike public schools where school board members have to live in the district and are elected, in a virtual school the board is appointed and members don’t have to live in the district.
“We don’t know who the board members are,” she said. "There has to be oversight. The enrollment went from 3,500 to 6,000 students in one year. That’s a problem.”
Austin said Daleville wasn't provided with data despite repeated outreach to the virtual schools it had authorized.
In another major topic regarding education, although an effort has been made to increase state funding for teacher salaries this year, Lanane said there will be no increase in 2020.
“This is a legislative session where we missed opportunities,” he said. “Increasing teacher pay was an opportunity.”
Wright noted that lawmakers could still vote to approve a one-time stipend for teachers in 2020 that would not become a part of their base pay.
She said the stipend could be a set amount across the board or funding could be provided based on a percentage of what each school system receives from the state.
The legislative review was sponsored by the Madison County League of Women Voters and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
