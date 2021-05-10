INDIANAPOLIS — Just two weeks after recessing for the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers returned to Indianapolis on Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 5, which curbs the powers of unelected health officers.
Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, described the “unparalleled authority” of local health officers who pass mask mandates, fine noncompliant businesses and close places of worship in attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“There must be a structural checks and balance in place … (this) ensures that local government, the government closest to the people, plays a central role in shaping the policies that affect the life of our communities,” he said.
Under the new law, locally elected officials can overturn city or county health department orders mandating masks, closing “nonessential” businesses or placing capacity limits.
Garten said he couldn’t speak to which health officials erred in their enforcement actions or say if it was widespread, adding that dozens of Indiana residents had contacted him about health officer actions.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, expressed surprise at the quick return for lawmakers, who can let a veto stand until the next legislative session before taking action. By using the technical corrections day to simultaneously override the veto, lawmakers spent just two weeks recessed.
“We left it up to the experts to decide exactly what (were) the right actions to be taken … to strike a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods,” Lanane said. “They were having to make decisions on the spot, at the moment, to contain this deadly pandemic.
“So I don’t think it’s a good idea that we’re now going to allow local, non-expert politicians to override these urgent, complex decisions,” he said.
The veto override passed the Senate 36-10 and 59-30 in the House.
Discussion on the bill dived frequently into another veto on House Enrolled Act 1123, which gives the Legislature the power to call themselves into session without governor action. Holcomb vetoed the law in early April and lawmakers overturned that veto nearly a week later.
In response, Holcomb filed a lawsuit in Marion County asking a judge to block the law, saying it violated Indiana’s constitution. The suit is pending.
