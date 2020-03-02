INDIANAPOLIS – State lawmakers used an amendment deadline day Monday to attempt to revive bills killed earlier in the session and introduce new ideas, largely failing over the course of several hours.
Bills such as pregnancy accommodations and an amendment to fix insulin prices briefly re-emerged as issues before dying in the House and Senate, respectively.
An amendment that would allow public schools to share funds raised through a referendum with charter schools passed with a tie-breaker vote from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, broke with her caucus to tie the vote at 25-25.
Opponents of the amendment said they worried that the language could be altered from “may” to “shall,” forcing schools to share funds. The author of the amendment, Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, assured senators that wasn’t the intent of the amendment.
Sen. Mark Stoops introduced an amendment to a bill that would require schools to test their water for lead. The original bill focused on schools in Lake County, which has a high concentration of lead because of industries there, but it was later expanded to include all schools.
If a school's test shows 15 parts per billion or more, they must mitigate the issue, either by replacing a water fountain fixture or replacing aged pipes.
Schools can receive funding for the required testing from the Indiana Finance Authority. High levels of lead can cause developmental and behavioral delays in children, who are especially sensitive to the neurotoxin.
Committee testimony argued for lawmakers to adopt a lower standard, which Sen. Mark Stoops, D-Bloomington, introduced in an amendment.
“Testimony in committee stated that that 15 parts per billion is a federal level, but it’s not based on any information about a safe level of lead,” Stoops said. “They said there is no safe level of lead, but their ability to test can only go down to 2 parts per billion.”
The amendment failed to pass the Senate, and the bill will be considered by the full Senate tomorrow.
