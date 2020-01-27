ANDERSON — Although Rep. Melanie Wrights believes there is still time for lawmakers to approve a pay increase for teachers, the effort is predicted to fail.
Several education issues were at the top of the discussion by area lawmakers by the legislative review Monday.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, and Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown attended the session at the Anderson Public Library.
Lanane said there was an effort made to amend a bill introduced into the Indiana House by Democrats to increase teacher pay.
“It didn’t succeed,” he said. “The bill, moving with some urgency, will allow the funding with cash several projects for universities.”
Lanane said during the 2019 legislative session lawmakers approved paying for the projects through a bond issue.
“Teacher pay is not going to happen,” he said.
Wright said there is still time to offer a one-time stipend for teachers during the current session.
“Teachers have to work second jobs to pay for mortgages,” she said. “They can’t afford to teach.”
Lanane said the Republican majorities in both the Indiana House and Senate and Gov. Eric Holcomb said any increase in teacher pay has to wait until next year when the state puts together the two-year budget.
There is legislation being considered in both legislative chambers to hold teachers and school systems harmless when it comes to evaluations that have been based on standardized testing.
“Last year I watched the ILearn testing, which has no time limit,” Wright said. “Not every child tests the same or prepares the same.
“The concern is how effective teachers are,” she said. “Teachers are evaluated every year.”
Austin said the Indiana House passed legislation to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years of age matching the federal requirement.
She offered an amendment, which failed to pass, to raise the punishment for selling vitamin E in vaping devices from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin said a Class B misdemeanor carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and a Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum $10,000 find.
Her amendment would also suspend for six months a license to sell tobacco products if a retailer is caught three times in a year of selling vitamin E in a vaping product.
“It is being sold at flea markets and under the counter,” Austin said.
She is planning to reintroduce the amendment when the legislation comes up for another reading.
Lanane who has been an advocate in changing Indiana’s redistricting procedure said this is the year to change the process with the 2020 census taking place.
“Right now it is controlled by the majority party,” he said of drawing the Congressional and legislative district maps. “This results in gerrymandering by both parties.”
Lanane said a study committee recommended two years ago the creation of a redistricting commission that would provide for more citizen input in the process.
“This is the year to change the process,” he said. “If not we will see the maps drawn in a back room to benefit the majority party.”
