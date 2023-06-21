ANDERSON — A federal lawsuit has been filed contending that Anderson City Council should have redrawn district lines following the 2020 census.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell.
Named as defendants are city council and the Madison County Election Board.
Jeff Graham, attorney for the election board, said the lawsuit would not affect the 2023 city election.
“While the election board takes no position regarding the veracity of these allegations, the board recognizes its role as a necessary party in the litigation," he said.
“Should the court issue an order favorable to Common Cause Indiana, the election board may be obligated to make necessary amendments to future Anderson city election schedules.”
The lawsuit contends that the six council districts, each represented on the council by one person, should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and that the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.
The lawsuit states each district should include 9,130 residents. It contends District 3 has 11,644 residents, District 4 has 7,490 and District 6 has 8,364.
Districts 1, 2 and 5 have populations ranging from 8,494 to 9,627, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the office terms of the six district council members be shortened by the court and are asking that the federal court conduct a special election for those six positions on the council in the May primary and November general election of 2024.
The lawsuit also calls for the court to approve a new plan for dividing the six districts.
Rebecca Crumes, city council president, said Wednesday she was not sure of the process needed to select an attorney to represent council in the case.
“We didn’t redistrict 10 years ago (2011), and there was no lawsuit filed,” she said. “I personally don’t think the census numbers are correct. It was done right before the pandemic, and because of that the numbers are not correct.”
Crumes said the federal Voter Rights Act allows for a district to be created to represent a minority community.
“If they cut up the 4th District, there will be no Black representation anywhere,” she said. “Special precautions have to be taken. We will move forward and get the districts done, but we have to protect the minority representation.”
Larry McClendon, president of the local NAACP, said in a press release that redistricting should be done in racial equality so all citizen voices can be heard.
“We must continue this challenge to secure a racially equitable outcome so that our local government is truly representative of its people,” he said.
Last December, despite 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, city council voted to maintain the same district boundaries.
The council voted 6-3 Thursday to make no changes in the six district boundaries.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said if the ordinance had not been approved, anyone could challenge the district maps through a lawsuit. If the city were to lose such a lawsuit, the district maps would be drawn by the plaintiffs, he added.
After the census is conducted every 10 years, governmental bodies are legally required to consider population shifts in their district boundaries.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said he didn’t want the district lines changed because it could possibly eliminate the council’s only minority district. Dixon added that he wanted the current maps to be preserved in order to protect both the 4th District, which he represents, and the 6th District, represented by Joe Newman.
The last time there was a major change in the districts, according to Dixon, was after the 1980 census. David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said minor changes were made in 2012.