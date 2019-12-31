ANDERSON — A request for a permanent injunction has been filed against the actions of the Madison County commissioners to redraw the district boundary lines.
Earlier this year Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps voted to redraw the district boundary lines for the 2020 election based on population.
Previously the three districts were drawn based on township lines.
Phipps, who represents the Middle District, and North District Commissioner John Richwine are up for reelection next year.
The request for a permanent injunction was filed by two members of the Republican and Democrat parties in Madison County.
Kevin Sipe, a Democrat, ran against Richwine in 2016. Republican Wesley Likens joined the lawsuit against the three Republican commissioners, the Madison County Election Board, Clerk Olivia Pratt and Auditor Rick Gardner.
The first day to file for the May primary is Jan. 8, so a decision by Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem is expected before that date.
Clem has set a 10 a.m. Monday hearing on the request for a declaratory judgment and the preliminary and permanent injunction.
The request for the permanent injunction was filed by Republican attorney Bryce Owens and Democrat Christopher Gilley.
The request alleges state law places the authority and responsibility on the commissioners to set boundaries in compliance with the state statute.
“The Madison County Commissioners have no authority to set any such boundary except as complies with such state statute,” it reads.
The request notes that there are “four critical elements” that have to be complied with including the districts must consist of “contiguous territory,” be reasonably compact and not cross precinct boundary lines.
“Must divide townships only when a division is clearly necessary to accomplish redistricting,” the request continues. “If necessary, the county auditor shall call a special meeting of the executive to establish or revise districts.”
The allegation is the ordinance adopted by the commissioners fails to comply with Indiana law because Anderson Township is divided into the three districts without any finding of necessity.
The request also alleges no special meeting was ever called by the auditor.
Sipe and Likens are requesting that the court prohibit the use of the new boundaries established by the commissioners in the upcoming election cycle.
Jonathan Hughes, the attorney for Madison County, said Tuesday the actions taken by the commissioners in establishing the new boundaries were appropriate and legal under both federal and state guidelines.
“I understand the allegations,” he said. “I believe the allegations are incorrect.”
Hughes said a majority of the Board of County Commissioners voted to establish the districts based on a nearly equal population.
He said the new districts have population numbers within 1% of each other.
“The allegation is that the commissioners shouldn’t establish districts based on population,” Hughes said. “Anderson Township was divided because it is the most populated one in the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.