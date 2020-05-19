EDGEWOOD — The King family has been learning to cope with the government’s order to stay home for the past two months.
From a canceled vacation trip to California to school trips that have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus, the family is trying to determine what life will be like in the future.
“We’re trying to figure out what is the new normal,” Gina King, a teacher at Tenth Street Elementary School, said Monday. “We’ve never lived through a time like this.
“We take it day by day,” she said. “Can’t give anybody a hug or a handshake, it’s awkward.”
The family is uncertain about what will happen when Indiana’s economy is slated to reopen on July 4 and what it means for the months ahead.
“It will depend on numbers. What are the numbers, what are they showing,” Gina said.
“I wear a mask every time I go into the store, have sanitizer in every room of the house and in the car,” she said. “Real cautious about what I touched.”
Phil King is the dean of students at the school and since March has been traveling to stores to purchase food and needed supplies.
“I really don’t know what it will be like,” he said when the restrictions are lifted. “I’m hopeful.”
“I’ll probably still where a mask and use the hand sanitizer and continue to do social distancing,” Phil said.
Every Monday and Wednesday the Kings assist in the delivery of food to Anderson Community Schools families.
“It gives us a chance to see kids and families,” Phil said. “Today we stopped at a teacher’s house and honked.”
Cooper turned 12 during the stay-at-home order.
“We had a quarantine party,” he said, laughing.
The birthday was celebrated with a large Zoom meeting with family and friends.
Connor has been spending lots of time riding a bicycle to Pendleton, Lapel and Anderson.
“Most of the time I’m just riding,” he said. “Sometimes I meet friends.”
The family continues to do a lot of puzzles, take walks in the neighborhood with their dog Crimson and watch videos on television.
Although local restaurants are now allowed to open for inside dining, the Kings have not dined out.
“We’re not quite ready to eat out yet,” Gina said. “We do carryout once or twice a week.”
“As the weather got nicer we’re grilling outside,” she said.
Phil said they did a social distancing grill-out with their neighbors.
“They cooked at their house and we cooked at our house and put tables in the driveways and talked,” he said.
For Easter, Phil sent out a social media post asking neighbors to gather at the end of their driveways and people visited as they either walked or drove past.
Having been “hunkered down” since March has become harder for the family.
“When it started we were on spring break and that was extended,” Gina said. “It’s harder now because they’re supposed to be back in school. We’re missing ceremonies and their sports.”
Connor’s trip to Washington was rescheduled until June but now it’s canceled and a trip for both boys to Kings Island with the band will not be taking place.
“It’s harder because so many things are not taking place,” Gina said. “The weather helps.”
Connor believes life will eventually get back to normal and Cooper said it will take time.
Their parents are not as certain.
Phil thought it was going to be a long process for restrictions to be lifted.
Gina said when they announced the closing of the schools (April), it wasn’t a surprise.
“I was trying to keep up with the numbers,” she said. “If they wouldn’t have closed the school, I don’t know how many parents would send their kids.”
“I didn’t expect it to last this long. Now they’re talking about a second wave,” Gina said of the pandemic.
