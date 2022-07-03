INDIANAPOLIS — Many bills passed during the 2022 Indiana General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb went into effect Friday. Among those are the constitutional carry provision in handgun law, a new vape tax, bail restrictions and coerced abortion.
Here’s what you need to know about these changes.
Constitutional Carry
Hoosiers no longer need a permit to carry a firearm due to House Bill 1296. It makes carrying a gun legal for those 18 and older in public without getting a background check.
Hoosiers who want a permit can still get one. It would be recommended for traveling through states that do not have permitless carry laws.
Those who are vocal about Second Amendment rights call this a win for gun owners. However, those in law enforcement say this could make their job a bit harder, adding that the law undermines their ability to quickly determine if someone can legally carry a firearm in the state. That restricts an officer's ability to seize handguns that could be connected to other crimes, police say.
Higher Vape Tax
Prices of vape products will be going up. E-cigarette carts, also known as vape pods, will be taxed at 15% of the wholesale price, which is lower than the initial 25% sought in Senate Bill 382.
The bill's autho, Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said the lower rate creates more parity between all the taxes on different vaping products by setting each tax at 15%.
Many health experts criticized the change, implying that it may discourage adults from quitting their smoking habits and could also encourage young people to pick up smoking.
“We have ended up with a final product that I think moves us backward on tobacco control policy,” said Bryan Hannon, Indiana government relations director for the American Cancer Society. “It really felt like a disservice to public health when lawmakers have been hearing from us that you need to raise the tobacco tax.”
Bail
According to its proponents, Indiana House Enrolled Act 1300 was written to stop the spree of violent crimes after Indiana suffered a record number of homicides in the past two years, according to The Indianapolis Star.
The act limits how many people nonprofit bail groups may serve monthly. Also, they can only engage in cases where someone is charged with a nonviolent crime and faces bail of $2,000 or less.
“It will limit the number of people they can bail out to two or three, and it would create a system where nonprofits would have to register with the department of insurance,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor.
“We should care about this because the people who nonprofits serve are people who cannot afford to go to for-profit cash bail companies. The disparities are going to be huge for those who are poor and especially for people of color because they’re not going to have access to these not-for-profit bail companies.”
Coerced Abortion
Indiana lawmakers waited to make any major changes to abortion laws in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade. However, Indiana lawmakers did pass House Bill 1217, which is intended to protect women from being forced into an abortion.
Cinics will now have to ask those wanting an abortion if they are being coerced into the procedure. If a clinic thinks someone is, it must report that to law enforcement, which will start an investigation.
Anyone knowingly or intentionally coercing a woman to have an abortion could get six months to 2.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.