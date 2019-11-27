PENDLETON — Carved in the base of a century-old maple tree that was shredded by an EF-2 tornado earlier this year is a whimsical and almost magical Little Free Library.
Ana Blake describes it as a “Dr. Seuss thing.” An appropriate description for the miniature two-story with a dipped roof and crooked stacked chimney.
Blake posted the idea of turning one of the more than 177 trees destroyed by the tornado into a lending tree for books on social media, but she never imagined how the idea would evolve.
“I have a very tiny role in all of this,” she said crediting all the hard work by volunteers to make the Little Free Library a reality.
Word of Blake’s idea spread quickly and it wasn’t long before it was brought to the attention of Coco Bill, president of the Friends of the Library.
Bill said she learned about Blake’s post during a conversation on a downtown street corner and by the “third stoplight, we had it figured out.”
“We got the right people together and it’s just been a love of labor,” she said. “It’s really neat for the town. The guys working on it just keep taking it to the next level. Everyone keeps doing a little more. We did not have the vision it was going to look as whimsical and cool as it does.”
Bill said the evolution has “taken it beyond our dreams.”
The Little Free Library originated in Wisconsin when Todd Bol built a tiny schoolhouse on a post in his front yard and filled it with books as a tribute to his mother who was a teacher. The idea has since inspired thousands of miniature libraries around the world where people can “take a book, leave a book.”
Bill said creating the Little Free Library is one of many examples of how the community has banded together after the Memorial Day tornado.
“It’s just kind of neat to see people coming in from everywhere to do this because that park has had a lot of family reunions and it’s just a nice place to come for people to gather,” she said.
Chris Byer, owner of Dependable Tree Service Inc., volunteered his time and materials to clean up the tree after it was damaged by the storm, stabilized the base and applied a pesticide to rid it of bugs.
“To be involved in a project like this, I like to do what I can,” he said. “In today’s world there is a lack of catering towards our kids. To see our community do that and have some sort of inspiration for the kids in the park – that’s what’s neat for me.”
Denise McKee, with Pendleton Falls Park and a member of Friends of Falls Park, said the collaborative project is an exciting one for the community.
“This new landmark will not only provide free books to children as they visit the park playground, but will serve as a reminder of togetherness and resilience for years to come,” she said.
Blake said her daughter loves the library and the family enjoys going to Falls Park and she is excited to combine the two things they love in one area. She said they hope to offer a children’s story time around the tree, which is located near a playground, once the weather warms up.
“I think that is something that will really take off,” she said with a laugh.
