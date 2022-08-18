LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

THURSDAY

Anderson

Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.

Pendleton

Madison County Tea Party meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

