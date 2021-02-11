ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board has received two letters from members of the Black community concerned about the board’s rejection of a motion seeking minority participation in the search for a new superintendent.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, director of civil and human rights for the city of Anderson, sent an open letter Wednesday accusing the board of bias in its rejection of school board member Carrie Bale’s motion at Tuesday’s board meeting. It’s the second letter seeking corrective action that Dixon-Tatum has sent to the board in recent months.
Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of the ACS board, sent a letter Thursday on behalf of community leaders requesting a meeting Feb. 18 or 19 with ACS board President Patrick Hill and two other members of the board’s choice.
Among the multiracial group of leaders signing off on the letter were City Council President Pro Tem Rebecca Crumes; former Judge George Pancol, founder of the Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup; and the Rev. Anthony Harris, pastor at Church Upon the Rock.
“Although I am disheartened by the actions of the School Board tonight, I am encouraged by the actions of a ‘collective community,’ ” Dixon-Tatum wrote.
“The ‘collective community’ will ‘Call to Action’ more supporters of diversity, equity and inclusion, and collectively this group will continue to reach out to the current School Board to express their concerns as well as to insist upon corresponding actions with regard to addressing ‘the lack of diversity’ on the Superintendent’s selection committee, the lack of diversity on the school board because of the current election process and the lack of diversity within and throughout the entire ACS System.”
The ACS board in recent months has experienced increasing push-back from leaders of the Black community who helped derail attempted administrative appointments, including the permanent superintendent’s position, that they said did not meet the needs of students.
The district is about 46% non-white, according to the Indiana Department of Education. The seven-person board doesn’t have any members of color.
Dixon-Tatum, who also signed Brown’s letter, said the board has expressed a commitment to diversity but that the optics don’t point to any effort at intentional promotion of diversity.
Bale, a newcomer to the board, made a motion to develop a group of non-voting Black stakeholders to help with the superintendent selection process. None of her board colleagues discussed the motion or seconded it at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I applaud Ms. Bale for not only listening to the community she represents, but for her bravery in taking the next steps — which were consideration and searching for a way to incorporate the community’s concerns/ideas into her decision-making, with regard to the lack of diversity and inclusion on both the board and the Superintendent’s selection committee,” Dixon-Tatum wrote.
“Ms. Bale’s decision-making is truly responsible decision-making because it considered the importance of diversity and inclusion as well as it took intentional action towards promoting and embracing diversity and inclusion — now and in the future.”
Dixon-Tatum said she would like to believe that the lack of support on the board for Bale’s motion sprung from implicit bias rather than explicit bias. Implicit bias means actions are driven by attitudes and stereotypes at an unconscious level, while explicit bias points to intentional acts of discrimination.
Among the problems Dixon-Tatum, Brown and the other leaders have identified is the at-large election system, which requires candidates for six of the seven school board seats to live in the section of the city they represent but allows people from throughout the city to vote on each of the seven seats.
This, those who signed the letters say, dilutes the voices of Black residents who are clustered primarily on the west side of the city in ACS’s central district.
Bale was elected to the board in November over incumbent Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, who was then the only Black member of the board.
Dixon-Tatum said the school board’s governance should be data-driven. If it were, she said, the board would recognize and make efforts to correct its lack of diversity in areas such as teacher recruitment and retention, academic achievement and discipline.
Brown said he called for the meeting with Hill and a couple of other board members because the community has serious questions and concerns that have not been addressed. The meeting request specifically excluded Bale because she has acted on those requests and concerns, he said.
“Some of us have taken the time out of our busy schedules to voice these concerns, and it seems they have just landed on deaf ears,” Brown said.
Even though members of the Black and Latino communities are “highly disappointed” with the ACS board’s choices to date, Brown said, he and the others requesting the meeting hope to establish a new community partnership.
