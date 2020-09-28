WESTFIELD — Donald Rainwater, the Libertarian Party candidate for governor of Indiana, told party members gathered Sunday at Grand Park what they wanted to hear.
“In the present crisis, government is not the solution,” he said at a rally for presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen. “Government is the problem.”
Rainwater said there are multiple crises in Indiana including health care, the economy and education.
“The people’s voice should be heard. It isn’t happening in Indiana,” he said. “We had one man decide what is an essential business."
Recent polling shows Rainwater and running mate William Henry are getting the support of 24% of the people polled.
“There was no engagement with the legislature over the past six months,” Rainwater said. “We need self-rule. We have to get the state of Indiana to stop treating us as subjects.”
Rainwater said if elected governor he would eliminate the state income tax and personal property taxes on a person’s primary residence.
He said Indiana residents should be allowed to own a firearm without obtaining a permit.
Rainwater wants to legalize and decriminalize marijuana, a stance similar to that of Jorgensen.
He said the coronavirus didn’t damage the state’s economy. Rather, it was the government that created the economic crisis by ordering businesses to close, he said.
‘We need better government in Indiana, not bigger government,” he said.
Rainwater ran in 2018 for the District 24 seat in the Indiana House and received 2.8% of the vote. He ran in 2016 for the District 20 seat in the Indiana Senate and received 4.7% of the vote.
Henry urged Indiana residents to vote to cut out the fat and corruption in state government.
“I’ve seen behind the curtain of what administrations do,” he said. “Groups worked to create programs for Indiana veterans that were blocked by the administration.”
Henry gave no specifics of how the administration blocked programs for Indiana veterans.
He called for a change in the state ethics law to protect people that step forward to report unethical workplace behaviors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.