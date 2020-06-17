Liberty Christian School held its commencement exercise for the Class of 2020 on Tuesday at Faith Church where 36 seniors received their diplomas. Dr. Terry Truitt, president and CEO of Flagship Enterprise Center in Anderson, was the commencement speaker.
Liberty Christian has graduation ceremony
Cleary John
Photo and Video editor at The Herald Bulletin
