ANDERSON — More than two years after the purchase of a former church and school at 2625 Lindberg Road, Liberty Christian Superintendent Jay McCurry announced Thursday that the 60,000-square-foot unoccupied building never will become the school’s middle and high school and is for sale.
“We just kind of came to the decision that our construction costs were more than what we projected,” he said. “We want to be good steward of our finances. And we realized getting into this there were some unforeseen costs that were not projected.”
The former Lindberg Road Church of Christ, which also served as the home of Anderson Christian School, was forced into bankruptcy in 2013, following a complicated court battle with Star Financial Bank over a 2007 loan.
The building, which would have doubled the available space for the middle and high schools, was bought by Liberty Christian in 2017 after Anderson Community Schools rejected offers for a couple of its vacant buildings. Plans included three science labs, two gymnasiums and 20 classrooms in addition to expanded athletic facilities, including baseball and softball diamonds, a track and soccer fields.
McCurry originally announced his hope the building would be in use starting with the 2017-18 school year, but when that didn’t happen, he revised the expected occupation date to the 2018-19 school year.
A groundbreaking ceremony, which Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. characterized as being among one of the most important he attended during his administration up to that time, took place with great fanfare in January 2018.
Broderick could not be reached for comment on the sale of the building.
McCurry never revealed the original purchase price, but the school eventually launched a $3 million capital campaign. The building currently is listed at $795,000.
At the time, McCurry said the current landlocked high school building erected in the 1930s at 2323 Columbus Ave. had outlived its usefulness and had no room for expansion. However, there is no Plan B for a high school facility or improvements to the current facility, he said.
“Our plan B is that we will continue to provide excellent education, and if an opportunity comes up, we certainly will look at it,” he said. “The place is a fortress. We will continue to service the needs that come up. It’s meeting our needs right now.”
The only improvement made to the Lindberg Road building, which had been set on fire by vandals in April 2017 before Liberty bought it, was replacement of the roof, McCurry said.
“We had really not done anything on the inside,” he said.
