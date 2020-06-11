ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School Superintendent Jay McCurry resigned Thursday after his post, claiming abortion is the No. 1 killer of black people, ignited a Facebook firestorm.
McCurry said he wrote the post Tuesday evening with the intent of showing his support for unborn children. After being contacted by a friend, who advised that the post might be taken the wrong way, McCurry removed it within about 15 minutes, he said Thursday.
“I’m so sorry,” he said. “God has used the last 24 hours as a real teachable moment.”
McCurry’s post comes at a time when protests across the nation against police brutality and racial injustice continue more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The post by McCurry referenced the protests.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the number one killer of black lives in America….is abortion (363,705 annually…..1,000 EVERY…SINGLE…DAY). Let me know when the peaceful protests begin,” the post read.
The CDC reports the leading causes of death among African Americans as heart disease, cancer and accidents, in that order.
The board of trustees on Thursday accepted McCurry’s resignation.
According to the Indiana Department of Education website, about 26 Liberty Christian High School students, or 13%, identify as black. Another 10, or 5%, some of whom may be of black descent, identify as multiracial.
About 28 students, or 12%, at the elementary school identify as black, according to Department of Education. Twenty-three other students, or 9%, identify as multiracial.
McCurry, who has been at Liberty Christian for four years, said even though he may have discussed his anti-abortion position within the context of the Christian education offered by the school, he doesn’t believe he had ever before made a social media post expressing that position.
“My passion is the sanctity of life. I had been burdened for the unborn for a long time,” he said. “That is not how it (the post) was perceived, and I take responsibility for that. I never dreamed in a million years it would be taken the way it was taken.”
But McCurry admitted his post was ill-timed.
“The post was insensitive, and I take responsibility for that,” he said. “It took away from what is going on around our country.”
McCurry said he resigned because he didn’t want the incident to become a distraction to the education offered at Liberty Christian.
“Liberty was a gift from God to our family, and it has a rich history,” he said. “I’m excited about its future. It’s been a real honor to be a part of the school.”
Richard Harvey, president of the Liberty Christian board of directors, said he didn’t see the initial post but was made aware of it Wednesday.
“I was, of course, shocked to see it and made a call to Jay so he could explain where his heart was with that,” Harvey said.
By Thursday, McCurry and the board agreed his resignation would allow the school to move forward.
Liberty Christian, established in 1976, was made up of several denominations but was not always racially or ethnically diverse, Harvey said.
“In the years since, we’ve really worked hard to make inroads into the black community and have been pretty proud of our track record,” he said.
This incident, as well as the protests around the nation, afford Liberty Christian officials an opportunity to reevaluate the school’s values and review its policies and procedures to ensure a welcoming atmosphere and educational equity, Harvey said.
That started Thursday night in a meeting with community leaders, he added.
“It has brought to our attention the need to be more sensitive to the diversity we have and make sure every member of the Liberty family feels they are a member of the Liberty family. It breaks our heart if there are folks who, through our actions, have been made not to feel that way,” he said.
“I want to take it as an opportunity to learn and listen and not just be reactionary, so we can take legit steps toward becoming more of a school that people feel comfortable with.”
Former Liberty Christian parent and aunt Tammy Sloss said in a prepared statement that she was happy to see that a social media and phone campaign to the school forced McCurry’s resignation.
“His comment legitimizes the culture of the school, not every teacher, just simply the culture,” she said. “I have always taught my children to stand up for their rights no matter how uncomfortable it gets, and today I can hope that this is a start of a new beginning.”
Sloss said McCurry’s post was offensive because it was not factual and because of its timing as African Americans, who have been hurting for centuries, finally are being heard through their marches to draw attention to the issue of police brutality.
“Now that national attention is given from people of all walks of life, instead of him, as superintendent of a Christian school being a part of the movement, he chose to show no compassion toward another ethnic group by telling African-American people what they should be concerned with and what platform to peacefully protest,” she said.
“This adds fuel to the fire because my daughter and nephews are graduates of Liberty Christian and have been racially profiled and excluded themselves from many activities that negatively affected them.”
