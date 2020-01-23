ANDERSON — There is more activity than normal at the Anderson Public Library with construction crews working on the remodeling project.
The main floor of the library has not been remodeled for 20 years and is undergoing a $2.5 million renovation.
Crews on Wednesday were working on the former circulation desk area to be made into a work area for the library staff.
The flooring crew was removing all carpeting in the former teen rooms.
The Anderson Public Library moved from the Carnegie building at 10th and Jackson into the former Sears store at the corner of 12th and Main streets in 1987. The children’s room on the second floor was remodeled in 2017 at a cost of $500,000.
Sarah Later, library director, said work on the main floor started in October and is expected to be completed in April.
The work includes brighter LED lighting, a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting. New furniture is expected to arrive in May.
Later said the circulation desk will be relocated to center of the main entrance area and the teen room is being moved to a larger area.
There will be a creative lab, small study rooms and a meeting room added to the main floor, she said.
Many patrons now work in the library, and the new furniture will allow them to plug into charging stations and have space for laptop computers, Later said.
The public restrooms are being upgraded to bring them into compliance with ADA requirements.
Jerry Williams said the remodeling was overdue.
“It will be wonderful,” he said. “This is a fantastic library.”
Another visitor, Carla Adkins, said she visits the library several times a week and knew about the remodeling.
“I think it’s a good idea,” she said. “A lot of people use the library. I like that the teen area is being expanded.”
Adkins said coming from a small town she always viewed the library as having a modern look.
“We want the remodeling work done in time for the start of the summer reading program,” Later said. “It’s very exciting.”
She said the library will not be closed during the remodeling process.
“The crews worked on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day when the library was closed getting ready for Tuesday morning,” Later said. “We moved the circulation area so everything would be in place.”
Library patrons are being asked to be patient during the remodeling and staff will be available to answer any questions.
“I would like to remodel the third floor,” Later said. “New carpeting and paint and refurbish the meeting rooms.”
The library is paying for the remodeling from the operating balance and the library board has been preparing for the cost, she said.
