YORKTOWN — LifeStream is seeking the community’s support to help raise funds in honor of its 45th anniversary this year.
The agency is challenging 45 people to donate to the Client Assistance Fund, which allows LifeStream to purchase emergency and essential items for senior citizens and people with disabilities who are in need.
The fund is built entirely by the donations from the community, Angie Jenkins, outreach coordinator, said in a press release. Last year, the fund provided over $17,000 worth of purchases including emergency food, utility assistance, bathroom safety upgrades, and medical equipment repairs.
LifeStream is on track to fulfill even more requests this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the most vulnerable, Jenkins said. This fund helps the agency purchase these essential items that are not covered by state or federal funding sources.
Jenkins gave an example of one of the fund’s beneficiaries. The man, Donald, was able to come home from the hospital because of the donations made to LifeStream. He spent many nights in pain from a thin mattress that eventually caused sores on his back so significant that he was placed in the hospital. LifeStream used the funds to purchase a new mattress for him.
Donations to LifeStream’s Client Assistance Fund can be made online at lifestreaminc.org/45for45. You can also mail in a check to 1701 Pilgrim Blvd., Yorktown, IN 47396. Note Client Assistance on the check.
For further information, Jenkins can be reached at 765-759-1121 or ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.