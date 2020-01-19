ANDERSON — Eight days into the filing period for the May primary the Republican Party has contested nominations in five races.
So far the Democratic Party has only two contested primary races and only one for a county office.
This past week, former Madison County councilwoman, treasurer and clerk Darlene Likens filed to oppose incumbent Mike Phipps for the Republican Party nomination for Middle District commissioner.
The boundaries for the commissioner districts are headed to the Indiana Court of Appeals as to whether to use the traditional maps in 2020 or the new maps adopted last year. Likens resides in the same township as Phipps so there is no question about her ability to run against him for the nomination.
Three Democrats filed for their party’s nomination for Middle District commissioner: current Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, local community activist Lindsay Brown and Brandon McCoy.
Dixon represents the 4th District on the Anderson City Council which is included in the new Middle District map.
Four Republicans are seeking the three nominations for at-large seats on the Madison County Council.
Incumbent Brent Holland is seeking reelection and is the only candidate thus far to have won a countywide election for either party.
Pete Heuer was appointed to complete the term of Mike Gaskill starting in 2019 and is seeking election to the county council.
Mikeal Vaughn and Ryan Green are the other two Republicans to have filed as of Friday.
Democrats Treva Bostic and Stephanie Mae Finney have filed for at-large nominations.
Troy Abbott and Noah Bozell are both seeking the GOP nomination for county coroner.
A fifth Republican has filed for the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District after the decision of incumbent Susan Brooks not seek reelection.
Danny Niederberger joins Andrew Bales, Micah Beckwith, Allen Davidson and Matthew Hook in the field presently with several more potential candidates to seek the nomination before the close of filing on Feb. 7.
Three Democrats have filed for the congressional nomination including Dee Thornton, who ran against Brooks in 2018; Christine Hale, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018; and Jennifer Christie.
