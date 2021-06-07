CHESTERFIELD — Republican Diana Likens was elected through a party caucus to finish the term of Steve Sumner on the Madison County Council.
Likens received 16 of the 22 votes cast Monday and will assume her duties at the County Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Sumner, who represented the 2nd District, resigned from the council in May. He was arrested in December on two Level 6 felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
Likens, 50, said following the vote that she has wanted to run for a seat on the council for many years.
“With the running of the businesses and some of the boards I’ve been on, I felt it was time,” she said.
“Tomorrow night is the very first meeting and I’m very excited,” Likens said. “I’m a little nervous. I think we have a good council and I’m excited about the ideas they have about the budget.”
Likens said she will run for election to the seat in 2022.
The other candidate, Jodi Norrick, has been serving on the Edgewood Town Council for 18 years and making her first bid for a county office.
“I will absolutely consider running again for a county office,” she said. “I think I have a lot to give to the county and have a lot of knowledge.”
Norrick said serving the community is important to her.
Likens is the daughter-in-law of Darlene Likens, who is a member of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Norrick is the wife of Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.