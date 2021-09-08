ANDERSON — Work on cleaning up and demolition at Lincolnshire Apartments should begin in October.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, informed members of the nonprofit Anderson Housing Inc. (AHI) on Wednesday that a contract is ready to be signed to begin removal of carpeting, cabinets and heating system.
Anderson Housing Inc. is working with developer Garrison Frazier to convert the existing four-story building with 40 units into 21 one-bedroom units and seven studio apartments.
Townsend said the low quote for the cleanup work is $17,000, less than the budgeted 25,000.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of AHI, said the design work has started and is expected to be completed in January.
He said construction should start in March and be completed in October or November 2022.
Townsend said she has asked the developer to reduce the timeline for the completion of the renovation to the end of next summer.
“We don’t want people to have to move into the apartments in the fall and winter months,” she said.
AHI and Garrison Frazier have formed the nonprofit Vanguard Development LLC to finance and operate the apartments.
The building was constructed in 1927 and was partially renovated in 2019.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has voted to provide $770,000 in funding to renovate Lincolnshire Apartments through a project development agreement. The total project cost has been estimated at $2.8 million.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
The proposal is to rent the units at Anderson’s current market rate, with some public housing vouchers accepted.
Townsend said the Anderson Housing Authority opened the application process for Section 8 subsidized housing Aug. 30 and received 567 applications in 2.5 hours.
“We know there is a big need in the community.”
She said the housing authority is working to develop 140 additional public housing units at Lynwood Village complex.
“The development team has started work,” she said. “We should see some movement in 2022.”
Currently, there are 24 three-bedroom units at Lynwood Village.
