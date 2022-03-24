ANDERSON — The planned renovation of the historic Lincolnshire Apartments is facing unexpected delays.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the nonprofit arm of Anderson Housing Authority, said Wednesday that it received no bids for the interior work planned for the apartments.
He said there were two bids for the exterior work, but a contract was not awarded because the bids were higher than the cost estimate.
Mike Dauss, chairman of the Housing Authority, said contractors currently have a backlog of work, and there are supply chain issues.
He said the supply chain problems may not be resolved until October.
Sulc said the supply chain issues are causing a problem in getting contractor bids because of the unknown costs of materials.
Anderson Housing Inc. had been hoping the renovated apartment building work would be completed by September.
Another delay took place when the Anderson Historic Commission failed to approve plans for the exterior of the building in February.
“That has caused a 30-day delay,” Sulc said.
The Historic Commission voted unanimously to approve the project Thursday.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Housing Authority, said the issues had been with the exterior package including replacement windows, the color of tuck pointing mortar, roof and doors.
“We don’t want all glass doors for security reasons,” she said. “We’re considering repairing the existing front door instead of replacing it, depending on the cost.”
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
Currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments.
A fitness center, community room and office are planned for the first floor.
Townsend previously said the project will cost an estimated $2 million.
The Anderson Housing Authority will manage the property along with Westwood Manor and the Abbott Apartments, she said.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues.
In other business: The board gave Townsend approval to begin negotiations to purchase three lots to the north of the AHA office at Nichol Avenue and John Street.
Townsend said a garage is needed for storing of vehicles and equipment.
She said the three lots were purchased at a recent county tax sale.