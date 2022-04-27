ANDERSON — As a result of both supply chain issues and a labor shortage, the planned renovations of the historic Lincolnshire Apartments is going through a redesign.
Both bids for exterior work were rejected, and there were no interior work bids, board member Kevin Sulc said during a Wednesday meeting of the Anderson Housing Authority
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
He explained that the nonprofit arm of the agency, Anderson Housing Inc., has been working with a local contractor on ways to reduce the costs.
Sulc said one change would be to eliminate planned office space on the lower level, which would create two more studio apartments.
Currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and now nine studio apartments.
Sulc said another change would be to install some fixed (unopenable) windows in the housing units and reduce the number of kitchen cabinets by 30%.
The project will cost an estimated $2 million.
Sulc said the agency is looking at other potential funding sources for the project, including competitive federal grants for historic buildings.
AHA will manage the property along with Westwood Manor and the Abbott Apartments, she said.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the Lincolnshire project by using tax increment financing revenues.
In other business: The board learned that there are 92 housing vouchers awarded to clients who are currently looking for housing.
There are 558 families on the waiting list for Section 8 subsidized housing.
There are 534 families currently on a waiting list for housing.
The 534 families are seeking a total of 160 one-bedroom apartments, 124 two-bedroom apartments, 199 three-bedroom apartments and 51 four-bedroom apartments.