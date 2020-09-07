ANDERSON — Nearly a month after the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees delivered unapologetic statements about what some believed to be a secretive permanent appointment of Joe Cronk as superintendent, the district does not appear to be any closer to naming an instructional leader.
And some in the community, including concerned citizen Lindsay Brown, believe that may be intentional.
“Delaying this process is a tactic that they hope will work and make people forget about a true process of searching for a qualified candidate and to let Mr. Cronk just continue to sit in this seat without searching for a qualified individual,” he said. “Since there is no time limit on how long a individual can be interim, this could go on all school year.”
But Board President Patrick Hill denies there is anything afoot.
“Reentry has been at (the) forefront so nothing has been discussed about moving forward with any appointments or searches,” he said.
Cronk, who has been interim superintendent since March, withdrew his acceptance of an offer for the permanent decision days before the July 14 hearing scheduled to start the process because of community opposition due to a lack of classroom experience. An employee with the district for 30 years, he had said previously he was not interested in the permanent position.
Opponents said they also believe it’s time for the district to consider candidates with more diverse backgrounds and from outside the district so they can bring in new ideas about moving the district forward.
However, board members, including Hill and Holly Renz, continued to support Cronk for the post and encouraged him to apply when the position is posted.
That’s part of what leads Brown to believe the delay is intentional, giving the board the ability to leave Cronk in place indefinitely. He has called repeatedly for the school board to post the job, work with a consulting group to identify and screen candidates, and allow members of the community to meet and assist in interviewing those who qualify.
“For ACS to say nothing is going on for the search of a new school superintendent shows the lack of leadership to lead our school system in a positive direction,” he said. “The trustees owe the students, community and the teachers a qualified individual to lead our school system, especially through these trying times of COVID and heightened racial tensions. This is the perfect time for them to lead by example and stop focusing on demonizing the individuals that are speaking up and holding them accountable.”
At least one school board member agrees with Brown.
Robert “Buckie” Bookhart said he was left in the dark about Cronk’s appointment, which was decided in an executive session. After looking over the agenda for that meeting, which did not contain an item that specifically stated the superintendent’s position would be discussed, Steve Key, executive director of the Hoosier State Press Association, said he believes the closed-door meeting to discuss the appointment was lawful because of human resource exceptions.
Bookhart was unable to attend the Zoom-based executive session because of technical difficulties. Board member Jean Chaille also was not in attendance at that meeting and did not return calls for comment.
“I had no idea of their decision to make the approach, let alone make him an offer,” Bookhart said.
And no one bothered to tell Bookhart even after the decision was made.
“It was not the ‘fault’ of any of us that my technology went on the blink,” he said. “What really made me a very unhappy camper was the fact that, given the huge gravity of that meeting, I had to find out about this in my agenda packet for our July board meeting, which also included a copy of the proposed contract offer to Dr. Cronk for us to look over.”
Hill said he would not comment on board members’ responsibility to attend meetings, and he offered no explanation for why he didn’t inform Bookhart about the appointment.
“I will not engage in a conversation designed to elicit tension among board members,” he said.
Though he has been extremely complimentary of Cronk’s leadership, Bookhart said he told the interim superintendent when he took the post in March that he would not support him for the permanent position.
“Eventually, when the name Joe Cronk would come up I would say, “He is the backbone of ACS. He makes our superintendents look good,” he said.
But Bookhart said he took Cronk at his word when he said he didn’t want the permanent position.
“And the icing on the cake, Dr. Cronk made it crystal clear that he did not want this job permanently, did not want an increase in pay and did not want his responsibilities as chief of operations reduced,” he said.
BOOKHART: ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS NEEDED
But like the community opponents, Bookhart had reservations about giving Cronk the permanent position because of his limited instructional experience. He said the district needs someone with academic and performance credentials to support the development of an achievement plan that would increase the graduation rate, stop the transfer of students to other districts and deal with the diverse needs of students.
“As a 40+ year classroom teacher with a master’s degree in education administration, there is no way I could with a clear conscience seriously consider entrusting our educational future to someone – anyone – who had no background in education and administration,” he said.
The board members supporting Cronk clearly are thinking with their hearts rather than their heads, Bookhart said.
“Personally, I think their decision was based more emotional and sentimental reasons moreso than sincere intellect,” he said.
And like the community opponents, Bookhart said he is not in agreement with the process – or lack thereof – that has been in place to date for the selection of a new superintendent. He had his own ideas, which he sent in a February email to his board colleagues.
“My idea was that we track down the two remaining of our three final candidates from our interviews two years ago, see if they would be interested in the position. And if they were, then bring them in,” he said. “I felt like it made no sense to go through this whole process again since it had been such a short time. Coincidentally, the two finalists were my first and second choices respectively. But them knowing where I stood on this issue, and not reaching out to inform me of their majority decision to do the polar opposite, it kinda hurts.”
Bookhart admitted he actually reached out to those two former candidates, each of whom expressed an interest in the position.
“In my opinion the decision to just offer Dr. Cronk the superintendent’s position was neither prudent, right nor best for our ACS family,” he said. “To me, it was convenient and easy. And if I were a betting man, I’d put big money on my hunch that there was some serious coercing/negotiating done to get Dr. Cronk to go back on his word – that he given us twice – about ‘not wanting the supes job permanently.’”
Like others in the community, Bookhart said he also believes not enough has been done to attract minority candidates.
“In our last search two years ago, we had two minority candidates apply. One did not make the final eight, and the other made the top three finalists,” he said.
But now, the board has an opportunity to engage in a “real superintendent’s search,” Bookhart said. He said he would like to see what he previously suggested and bring in the previous candidates or conduct a national search.
“Both would be a much better democratic process than what was used,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.