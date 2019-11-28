ANDERSON — Two hours before the Kohl’s store opened Thursday there were early shoppers lined up to catch bargains before Black Friday.
First in line was Andrew Keesling of Anderson, who said he arrived at the store at 3 p.m.
Keesling said it was worth the two-hour wait to purchase an Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
“It’s been awhile,” he said of waiting in line for a store to open.
Karen Barkdull was second in line, also waiting for two hours, and was there to purchase a Play Station 4 and a Switch, but she didn’t have a clue what a Switch was.
“It’s something the grandkids asked for,” she said. “I have no idea.”
Barkdull said she wanted the “Kohl’s Cash.”
“I did this one year and one year at Wal-Mart,” she said. “Had my Thanksgiving dinner and came here for two hours. I’ll be out again tomorrow (Friday).”
Jen Englehard came from Alexandria at the same time as the others also with the goal of purchasing a PlayStation and Xbox.
“They’re having a really good deal today,” she said. “With all the discounts it will be close to half off.
“I do this every year,” Englehard said. “I’ve done this for seven or eight years. If you’re not here for something big, you wait.”
Englehard will be working at Kohl’s on Friday.
Ron Wood was at the store with his wife to purchase a door bell with a camera and a list of items.
“Do this all the time,” he said. “We were here Tuesday scoping things out, but they moved everything on me.”
Laureen Hassler was visiting family from Tennessee and was at the store looking for bargains.
“I’m here for the bargains and the Kohl’s Cash,” she said. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”
Mandy Brown was there to purchase bedding.
“They have pretty good deals,” she said. “We probably won’t end tonight. I do this every year. Kohl’s have the better deals this year.”
Tim Hunt of Elwood was shopping early for a few Christmas items.
“Buying a sweeper and earrings,” he said. “We do this every year.
“We’ll go to Walmart after leaving here,” Hunt said. “We lost our Kmart in Elwood. We don’t have any place to shop up there, can’t shop in your hometown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.