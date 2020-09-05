ANDERSON – The Anderson Speedway sold out at half capacity for the PayLess Little 500 in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, but the pandemic put no damper on the festive atmosphere in the stands or in the traditional tailgate parties in the parking lot.
In the stands, fans sat in groups and maintained distance when possible. Many could be seeing wearing masks or plastic face shields.
Mike Whittaker, of Anderson, said he believes the speedway made the right call to move forward with the event.
“You buy tickets in groups, and if you stay in your groups, it’ll be okay,” he said. “And we’ve got our masks with us.”
Race fans traveled from near and far to enjoy the spectacle.
Phil Zang, of Berkley, Michigan, came to Anderson for his second Little 500. He said what brought him back is the camaraderie of the fans and those who are involved in racing.
“I think you get such a variety of people competing from all walks of the earth,” he said. “It’s not the same people every time.”
Zang said the coronavirus pandemic almost dissuaded him from traveling to Anderson this year, but about a week and a half ago, he decided to make the trip.
Zang and his friend Zack Hursh, of Pinckney, Michigan, were crew members for several years.
“I’ve been coming since ’95,” Hursh said. “I’ve missed a few. We go as much as we can.”
Ed Dingman, of Greenville, Ohio, came to his first Little 500 in 1977 and since then he kept coming back because of what he described as the positive atmosphere.
Over the years, the Little 500 has become somewhat of a family tradition for Dingman.
“It’s good family fun,” Dingman said. “It’s something to do with my parents and my sister.”
Jon Menefee, of Anderson, enjoyed a drink with his friends, celebrating his 15th consecutive Little 500.
“We’re here with the same goal,” he said. “Have a good time, and watch a good race.”
