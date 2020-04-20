ANDERSON — The 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson Speedway officials announced Monday.
The event has been rescheduled for Saturday night, Sept. 5. Practice will take place on Sept. 2 with pole day qualifying set for Sept. 3 and “bump day” to set the field of 33 sprint cars set for Sept. 4.
“This has been challenging to say the least for everyone,” track President Rick Dawson said in a press release. “There are so many pieces that go into producing an event as the Pay Less Little 500, presented by the UAW, that there comes a point in time that one must regroup and adapt. We are going to do just that. Our sponsors, Kroger, UAW, CB Fabricating and others are very supportive of the change and feel it is the best thing for this race.”
All tickets already purchased for the Pay Less Little 500 will be honored on the rescheduled date. Many of the Little 500 Festival events are being rescheduled with dates to be announced in the near future.
The Mel Kenyon Midgets originally scheduled for May 2 have been moved to June 9. A rescheduled date for the Must See Racing Winged Sprints has not been secured.
No date has been set as to when racing will be permitted to resume in Indiana.
“We have obviously monitored the situation from the start keeping in mind the safety of everyone at the racetrack is paramount, as it always has been since I purchased the track,” Dawson said in the release. “We are now in very close consultation with the chief health administrator here in Madison County and I believe she is as eager to get the track open as most are.”
