ANDERSON – With what sounds like lawnmowers revving up in the background, Tony Coladata made an adjustment to the back tire of one of the six go-karts his family brought in a trailer to Anderson Saturday for the 26th Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix Go-Kart Race.
The race is one of several activities offered by the little 500 Festival leading up to the main even at 8 p.m. May 29 at Anderson Speedway. Sanctioned by the Southern Indiana Racing Association, officials said they believe it is the first karting race in the Midwest since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
The karting event included vintage karts, a celebrity race and a competitive Briggs LO206 race in which participants won monetary prizes.
A resident of Indianapolis, Coladata said the appeal of karting for him is watching the children have fun
“It’s a big-time family sport,” he said. “It’s one of the best family sports you can get into. It’s not like basketball where you just drop them off.
Coladata, whose family was one of dozens to participate in the Mayor’s Cup, said he and his family race almost weekly during the summer and about once a month during the winter.
“If you ask the kids whether they had a good time racing, they always say yes, even if they didn’t win,” he said. “It starts off fun, and then it gets competitive.”
On the other side of the red-and-white bumpers that lined the course, Cassandra Pring watched the race from the stands near Ninth Street and Central Avenue with her children. She said it was a good family activity that was free.
“It’s always fun to watch people race,” she said.
Even though it was an overcast day threatened by rain, Pring was encouraged to come to the race by her father, Dennis Vetter, who said he liked any excuse to see a race and had been to a couple of the go-kart races prior to the pandemic.
“It’s good to see people getting out,” he said. “I walked down in the pit areas to see the little cars. Trying to entice my son-in-law to buy a go-kart and put one of the kids in it.”
