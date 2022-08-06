FISHERS — Funeral services for Noah Shanavaz, the Elwood police officer who was shot to death while on duty last weekend, have begun at ITOWN Church in Fishers.
The funeral service will be followed by a procession to Elwood and then to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Shahnavaz will be laid to rest.
Follow Herald Bulletin journalists' coverage on Twitter @RebeccaB_THB, @KendelaBastide, @Andrew_J_Knight and @heraldbulletin.
Also look for articles today at heraldbulletin.com and on The Herald Bulletin's Facebook page about the funeral, the funeral procession, the cemetery ceremony, the end of watch ceremony at the Elwood Police Department and a benefit fundraiser in Elwood.
Complete coverage will be published Monday in The Herald Bulletin's next print edition.
People signing book in memorandum for officer Noah Shahnavaz pic.twitter.com/bUuuSMKuW2— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) August 6, 2022
Officers are waiting for Noah Shanavaz’s casket to depart ITOWN chur pic.twitter.com/e6crFL58eR— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) August 6, 2022
Officers have begun filing into the auditorium to pay their respects to Noah Shahnavaz. pic.twitter.com/7WnYTONgOO— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) August 6, 2022
Thousands of law enforcement officers, including Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, are gathering at ITOWN Church in Fishers for the funeral for Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Coverage throughout the day @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/u9d6f5hL5w— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) August 6, 2022
Ifficers are lined up awaiting their turn to enter ITOWN Church for the funeral services honoring Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. pic.twitter.com/92cZBxQyIU— Rebecca Bibbs (@RebeccaB_THB) August 6, 2022
Officers from the Fishers Police Department await the arrival of slain Officer Noah Shanavaz Friday morning in preparation for visitation later in the day and funeral services on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BtoCf9Tsc5— Rebecca Bibbs (@RebeccaB_THB) August 5, 2022
Waiting on the arrival of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shanavaz at ITOWN CHurch in preparation for visitation this afternoon and funeral services tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XBzux6ztYC— Rebecca Bibbs (@RebeccaB_THB) August 5, 2022