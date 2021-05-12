Missing child

Law enforcement officers are searching for Abdul Agboola, who wandered away from his home about 1:30 a.m.

UPDATE

According to Public Information Officer Todd Harmeson, the 3-year-old who had been missing near Summerlake has been found safe in Madison County. 

The Herald Bulletin will provide more updates when details become available.

Reporter Traci L. Miller is on the scene as the search continues for 3-year-old Abdul Agboola, who was last seen walking away from his home on video surveillance around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

UPDATE: Officials say boy has been found safe

