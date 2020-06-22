ANDERSON — A demonstration in support of law enforcement is scheduled for this evening in downtown Anderson.
Follow below for live updates:
I am at the Anderson Police Department right now covering a pro-police demonstration for @heraldbulletin. Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/JXr1DI7WOm— Demi ☾ (@DemiNLawrence) June 22, 2020
There have already been a few honks of solidarity from some cars driving by. The demonstration began with a prayer for police and their families.— Demi ☾ (@DemiNLawrence) June 22, 2020
A few people in shirts saying “Power in unity” and “A change is gonna come” have approached to peacefully talk to the demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/sZxX3A2MW7— Demi ☾ (@DemiNLawrence) June 22, 2020
Around 50 people are here now, and peaceful conversation is continuing. Each time a police car passes by, applause follows.— Demi ☾ (@DemiNLawrence) June 22, 2020
Back at the office now writing up my story. Stay tuned to The Herald Bulletin’s website for it. Thanks!— Demi ☾ (@DemiNLawrence) June 22, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.