ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown will address Anderson Police Department protocols for chokeholds and police-community relations at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday.
Follow below for live updates from the news conference:
.@cityofanderson Mayor Tom Broderick and APD Chief Jake Brown will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. to address questions on police protocols, policies and community relations in the wake of #GeorgeFloyd and other protests. @KendelaBastide, @THBEditor and I will be there.— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) June 18, 2020
Anderson Mayor and APD chief to begin press conference in 10 minutes to discuss chokehold and other protocols.— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said an internal disciplinary investigation being conducted by APD in Saturday’s use of chokehold during arrest— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) June 18, 2020
Mayor Broderick: “We were disturbed by image” of chokehold arrest.— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
Mayor on investigation pic.twitter.com/WQYExCcBC2— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
Anderson will purchase police body cameras and patrol car cameras, according to Mayor Tom Broderick.— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
APD has had discussions with officers about chokehold ban since arrest of Spencer Nice, according to Chief Brown.— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
Anderson Mayor Broderick said body and car cameras would be triggered by dispatch call. Officers would not have ability to turn off— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) June 18, 2020
APD chief says APD officers have never been taught to press a knee to the back of the neck, as happened in George Floyd’s death.— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
After press conference, APD chief Brown said in an interview with THB’s Andy Knight that he was puzzled by Atlanta officer’s decision to shoot Rayshard Brooks.— Scott Underwood (@THBEditor) June 18, 2020
