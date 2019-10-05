MIDDLETOWN – Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant has a story to tell about the April 9, 1865, surrender of Confederate forces by Gen. Robert E. Lee in the parlor of Wilmer McClean’s home at Appomattox Courthouse, Virginia.
Channeling the humble Civil War general, living historian E. Curt Fields Jr. shared how the mud-spattered uniform he wore for a presentation at the Sixth Street Christian Church was exactly how he presented himself while the Confederate general wore a brand-new uniform with the only white shirt for miles around.
“I marveled how anyone still had a shirt that white that late in the war,” he told about 50 Civil War buffs. “The only time he wore the rank of ‘general’ was when he met me.”
The historical lecture, “The Surrender of Lee at Appomattox Court House,” was presented Saturday by the Middletown Historical Society. The event included a luncheon and a temporary exhibit of Middletown resident Hubert Miller’s Civil War memorabilia, featuring a rare rifle, a canteen torn by shrapnel and Confederate money.
Those in attendance learned Grant and his wife, Julia, owned slaves, that Lee never was asked to surrender his bejeweled saber and that the Emancipation Proclamation did not free a single slave.
About a dozen years ago, Felds’ lifelong interest in the Civil War led him to a reenactment where he stood next to a living historian who portrayed President Abraham Lincoln.
It was about that time Fields, a retired educator who was chosen to portray Grant at the 150th anniversary in 2015 of Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House, realized he bears more than a passing resemblance to the former president.
“I had an epiphany that Grant was the most photographed man of the 19th century, and President Lincoln was the third most photographed man, but they never were photographed together,” he said.
Though she wore a Legends of the Confederacy T-shirt, Anderson resident Lacinda Rushton said she actually is a Union reenactor who was excited to see Fields, considered something of a superstar in Civil War reenactment circles. Rushton portrays a member of the U.S. Christian Commission and hands out biblical tracts from a chapel tent at reenactments.
She said the most intriguing part of the presentation was Field’s portrayal of Grant with a Southern accent. Fields is from the Memphis, Tennessee, area.
“He said that was a possibility since Grant was from a part of Ohio that is near Kentucky,” she said.
Miller said he started his collection of Civil War memorabilia in 1963.
“I found a Confederate belt buckle while I was in high school on the Wilderness Trail in Kentucky.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.