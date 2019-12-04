ANDERSON – Back in the 1970s and 1980s, the Anderson PAL Club was considered one of the better boxing clubs when it came to the Indiana Golden Gloves tournament.
A stalwart of those teams was Jimmie Morgan, who was a four-time amateur boxing champion before turning professional and winning the Mid-American championship in 1998.
Morgan, 58, died Nov. 26 at his residence.
The fact that Morgan, known as the “Miracle Man," even returned to boxing was a testament to his passion and determination in the sport.
In 1989, Morgan used to train by pushing his car. He was struck from behind by another vehicle on Park Road on a rainy morning.
The accident left Morgan with two broken legs and a broken back.
“They said he would never walk again,” his sister Byvonda Hendrix said Wednesday. “I was not surprised he returned to boxing. It was his passion and he never gave up.”
Hendrix said her brother was always very determined and once his mind was made up he fought to achieve a goal.
Morgan returned to the boxing ring in 1992. He realized a dream in 1996 when he fought at the Anderson Wigwam.
According to the BoxRec website, Morgan fought 54 times as a professional, winning 14 of those bouts with three ending in a draw.
Morgan was mentored by legendary Police Athletic League Club coach Wendell Crumes.
“He loved helping people,” Hendrix said. “He wanted people to eat and drink as part of a healthy lifestyle.”
Hendrix said her brother was a diabetic who didn’t believe in taking insulin.
“He thought medicines were a poison,” she said. “He believed in herbal remedies and in eating and drinking right.”
Rebecca Crumes said Morgan spent a lot of time at her home with her father, Wendell.
“He was a kind soul that cared about everybody,” she said of Morgan. “He was just a good person. He was always willing to help people.”
Crumes said Morgan was very determined in whatever he undertook and returning to boxing after his accident was a goal.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings was also a member of the PAL teams when Morgan was fighting as an amateur.
“Jimmie was a great guy,” Cummings said. “He was a really happy guy and there was never a lot of anger.
“Jimmie was a true gladiator and he fought a lot of fights,” he said.
