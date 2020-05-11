ANDERSON – A line of people awaiting haircuts stood outside Great Clips on Monday when the business opened after being closed for more than a month.
With the relaxing of some of Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions, hair salons and barbershops reopened, and several local restaurants were open for dine-in service at 50% capacity.
Larry Lindley was sitting outside Great Clips at the Applewood Centre to get his first hair cut since January.
“I was driving by because the appointment said 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” he said. “I saw all these people lined up and thought what was going on. So I made an appointment.”
Lindley said he has been doing well with the stay-at-home order since he’s over 65 years of age and has some underlying medical conditions.
Andrienne Fillenworth, the manager at Great Clips, said their last day open before the pandemic restrictions was March 19.
“Very glad to be back,” she said. “Things are going to be a little different right now. But it’s going to be OK.”
Fillenworth said she was happy to see customers waiting outside and was ready to get back into the “swing” of things.
She spent the time away from work remodeling her house and helping her two children with e-learning.
“We were ready to get back open,” Fillenworth said.
All the employees and customers were wearing masks, and every other barber chair was being used.
John Ferrise, owner of Frisch’s, said the carryout business was slow at first.
“The business has built week after week,” he said. “We’re very pleased with how our customers receive us and the drive-thru did very well for us.
“I can’t tell you how exciting it is,” Ferrise said of having customers back inside the restaurant. “I’m so glad to be back.”
The restaurant is taking all the necessary precautions to protect both the employees and customers, Ferrise said.
Sam Pelplus, manager at Eva’s Pancake House on Broadway, said they started having carryout meals last Wednesday and now have normal hours.
“The carryout was kind of slow,” he said. “I don’t know how busy we will be today. I’m glad we’re open after almost two months.”
Loretta Lowe, a waitress at Eva’s, said she was on sick leave and was scheduled to return to work on March 26, but the restaurant closed on March 17.
“I’m back today,” she said. “I’m excited. I want to see people again, want to see my customers.”
Chris Gentry, owner of The Toast downtown, said he reopened for carryout service last week and that his business had been approximately 40% of normal.
There were several customers at the restaurant Monday with patrons sitting with a booth between them and employees all wearing masks.
The restaurant closed March 19 and the initial carryout service didn’t do well, but Gentry said it picked up last week.
“Today, business is a little better because we’re reopened,” he said. “I think it will be July before it returns to normal. People are still a little scared.”
Gentry said they spent the time closed to repaint the interior and clean the facility.
“I’m worried a little bit,” he said. “But I think it will be OK. We have bills to pay. It will be all right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.