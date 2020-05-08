ANDERSON — As the emergency orders that have prevented congregants from meeting for worship on Sundays because of the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed starting today, few churches seem prepared to invite their flocks back any earlier than June.
Dalrey L. Trotter, senior pastor at Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Anderson, said his team decided because of the devastation caused by the novel coronavirus in black communities throughout the nation, the wisest course of action was to wait for more testing and contact tracing.
“They agreed, and I didn’t have to push it,” he said. “We can’t do it at this time. We don’t have enough information about what is the safe way to do it.”
Therefore, Allen Chapel will continue Zoom conferencing and livestreaming its services, though those who would want to come would be welcome, he said.
“I’m not suggesting that they do, and I’m not sure that anyone will,” he said. “It’s really been working out. I’m almost concerned they may not want to come back.”
Though some churches, especially in the South, have disregarded their states’ orders by continuing face-to-face services, many ministers in Madison County, including Trotter, said their first concern was the safety and welfare of their members.
“Our congregation is mostly the vulnerable population,” he said. “We have a great deal of senior citizens in our church, and we don’t want to endanger them.”
The closures have affected not only worship but everything from the various ministries most churches have to choirs because of social distancing and the need to wear masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Trotter, whose building closed to members a couple of weeks prior to the governor’s mandate, said the team also is considering the best way to resume its social services, which include a clothing pantry staffed primarily by senior volunteers.
“We’re discussing how it may not look like it looked in the past,” he said.
Still, Trotter said, the church has managed to maintain the spiritual links with its members by following its established schedule of Bible studies and prayer calls.
Paul Strozier, senior pastor at Madison Park Church of God where the board also decided not to reopen on Sunday, said the most important thing, whether worshipping together at the church building or online, is to have an experience valued by all participants. The church actually has livestreamed its services for a couple of years.
“Right now the online services are working extremely well,” he said. “Some of those ministries are actually growing online.”
The largest church in the county, Madison Park’s auditorium can seat about 2,000 people. On a typical Sunday, about 1,350 people take the church up on its offer, Strozier said.
As with other churches, the idea of potentially bringing together such a large crowd without a vaccine or adequate treatment for COVID-19 requires quite a bit of planning, Strozier said. Though the auditorium is large enough for social distancing, Strozier said he’s more concerned about those who want to fellowship in the lobby.
“You have social distancing all the way from the parking lot to the seat and back,” he said.
Michael Deutsch, senior pastor at Alexandria’s First Baptist Church, said his board made the decision on Wednesday not to reopen on Sunday.
“We think that would be reckless,” he said. “I don’t want to infect a child, and I don’t want to infect a child who carries it to adults. I’m a huggy kind of person. And I know when we open up, people will want to hug. But I respect the virus, and I don’t want to get it,”
First Baptist’s last face-to-face service was on March 15. First Baptist typically welcomes about 200 worshippers on Sundays but had dropped to about 135 that week.
“Some churches were closed on the 15th. We decided to stay open and see where things were at,” he said. “When we reopen, I am sure there still are people who will not be here.”
First Baptist, which also is conducting online services, is still working out logistics, such as how to conduct Communion and offerings, Deutsch said.
“We’re not going to have Sunday School. We will keep certain parts closed,” he said. “We have to consider many small details, like do we need someone to wipe the sink down every time somebody uses it?”
Besides, Deutsch and the other ministers said, the church is the people, not the building.
“The church is wherever you are. The church has still been meeting,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.