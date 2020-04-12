ANDERSON — Four Madison County communities have been awarded more than $2.2 million through the state’s Community Crossings program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the awards last week in a total amount of $126.5 million statewide. An additional $100 million will be available later in the year.
For the fourth time since the program started, the city of Anderson has received the maximum grant amount of $1 million.
The state funds require a $1 million local match by the city of Anderson.
The city will use the state funding to pave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
Since 2016, the city has received $4 million.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, the $1 million was used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
“We are appreciative of the state once again selecting our application in this competitive process for receipt of these proceeds,” Broderick said in a press release. “Because of limited resources the award of these funds is very good news for Anderson.”
The city intends to match the funds with the required 50% match from existing fund the city has earmarked for paving.
“This was especially good news given the current COVID-19 crisis,” Broderick said. “It is a reminder, that as long as we continue to work together in mitigating the spread of this disease that we will come out on the other end of this in a position to be able to continue to make needed improvements to continue to move our community forward.”
The city of Elwood received a grant of $749,856 and will have to provide 25% in matching funds.
“This means the City will be able to put $1 million dollars into paving roads in 2020,” Mayor Todd Jones said. “I am excited that the City of Elwood has been chosen again to receive Community Crossings funding.
“As this will help repair our aging infrastructure,” he said. “In 2019 we put close to a million dollars in paving throughout the City by receiving this award and we will be able to do the same in 2020.”
Jones previously said the city has a list of local streets that will be paved this year.
The town of Pendleton was awarded $290,448 and Frankton received $199,012.
