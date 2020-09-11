ANDERSON – Funds for a new park in downtown Elwood were among the requests approved by the Madison County Council for the distribution of food and beverage tax revenues.
The council Tuesday approved the distribution of $1,454,107 to eight communities and county government.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments (COG), said all the applications were approved by their board in August.
He said there is currently $1 million in the fund and the approval of all the requests is contingent on when the funds become available.
Bridges said the COG committee uses a broad definition of economic development because infrastructure projects and improvements to local business all provide advantages to a community.
The revenues are generated through the 1% tax placed on food and beverages purchased at local restaurants and sporting events.
The city of Anderson receives 60% of the revenues generated by the food and beverage tax and the remaining 40% is made available to other communities in Madison County through a grant program.
Elwood will receive $300,000 for a downtown park to be constructed near the city building to honor veterans.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the city appreciates the money coming back to the community.
“We have another development planned for the downtown area that will be announced in the coming months,” he said.
The town of Pendleton will receive $250,000 for a façade grant program.
Chesterfield will receive $187,500 for the resurfacing of County Road 67 between the community and Daleville.
The Summitville Public Library has been approved for a $125,000 to resolve drainage issues.
The town of Edgewood was approved for two grants in the amount of $175,000. Of that amount $100,000 will be used for drainage repairs and $75,000 for relocation of the town hall.
Frankton was approved for $81,545 in grant funding for improvements to the water treatment plant and additional fire hydrants.
The city of Alexandria will receive $33,000 for police department repairs.
Markleville was approved for $28,000 to be used as matching funds for two grants for a community parking lot across from the town hall and improvements to the town park road.
Madison County will receive a total of $274,062. Of that amount $50,000 will be provided to the Corporation for Economic Development and $50,000 for matching funds for Geographic Information System matching.
The Transportation for Rural Areas of Madison County has been approved for $174,062 for operating expenses and a new dispatch system.
