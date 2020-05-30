ANDERSON – Local leaders of the African American community understand the frustration of people concerning allegations of police brutality.
The outrage over the death of African American George Floyd earlier this week in Minneapolis and the subsequent arrest of a white police officer is just the latest incident to spark protests and violence across the country.
“None of this would have taken place if things were done properly in the first place,” Lindsey Brown said Friday. “All four officers should have been arrested.
“Officers never get arrested at the time of the crime,” he said. “There is no accountability.”
Brown said every person should be treated the same and he noted that kids are watching what is taking place through social media.
“We don’t raise our kids to not like police,” he said. “As minorities some people have demonized us. There are some people who don’t look at us as we are.”
Brown said the violence and looting around the country, including Indianapolis was the result of two things taking place.
“People were marching in protest and the police used pepper spray which was like putting gasoline on the fire,” he said.
Brown said police actions incite the demonstrators and those marching were already angry.
He said the police officers are hired to serve and protect the communities and there has to be more cultural diversity training.
“They need to learn how to defuse a situation at the start,” Brown said.
Rebecca Crumes, a member of the Anderson City Council, said there is not a need for more cultural diversity training.
“They (police) know what they are doing,” she said. “I know there are good police officers trying to do the right thing.”
Crumes said in too many instances police officers are using deadly force against African American males.
“They are acting as judge and jury,” she said. “They could deescalate a situation if they want to. They don’t need more training.”
Crumes added young African American men are not treated the same when dealing with the police.
“Young people want to be treated like a person,” she said. “There was no one in Minnesota that could mediate the problem.”
Crumes said there is an increase in hate groups across social media.
“I know there is something going on,” she said. “We need our own special police force like the SWAT team. Let a special force police our neighborhoods.”
Crumes said the entire community has to be more involved in the decision making processes.
She added that violence and looting should not be accepted.
James Burgess, president of the Madison County Chapter of the NAACP, said looting should not be tolerated.
He said when businesses in a neighborhood are damaged or destroyed there is a concern that they won’t reopen.
“I hope in the future they will have the essentials they need,” Burgess said.
He said the attack on Floyd appeared to be pre-mediated to many in the African American community.
“You have a person handcuffed already,” Burgess said.
Concerning the violence and looting, he said there are agitators on both sides.
“This has become bigger than what happened,” Burgess said. “It has taken over the news cycle.
“African Americans are saying enough is enough,” he continued. “This is a struggle.”
Burgess said African Americans should be made a protected class under provisions of civil rights legislation like several other groups already have.
“Leadership has not provided the safety net to keep this from happening,” he said.
