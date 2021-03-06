PENDLETON – For high school girls, prom offers an opportunity to dress up in a dream outfit.
The owners of GVC Mortgage in Pendleton are making that dream a reality for up to 100 area high school girls by providing free prom dresses and a session with a stylist from the Summit Salon Academy.
The one-day dress giveaway took place at GVC on Saturday.
Kinley Moore, 17, a junior at Pendleton Heights High School, got a lot of advice on picking out just the right gown for prom.
“I’m just thankful for all these women that made this possible,” she said. “They’re helping me pick out a dress; I was very indecisive. I’m pretty excited about going to the prom.”
Brooklyn Odiorne, 17, also a junior at Pendleton Heights, noted the abundance of dresses.
“I found what I wanted,” she said. “I didn’t expect everything like having my hair, make-up and nails done.”
Maddy Mudd, 17, a senior at Anderson High School, said she didn’t really have an idea what kind of dress she was looking for, but the one chosen was ideal.
“They had a lot of selection,” she said. “We only learned a couple of weeks ago that we were going to have a prom. I’m pretty excited.”
Last year, because of the pandemic, there was no prom. To soften the blow, her parents purchased a $450 dress and took pictures in the backyard.
Tammy Carey, a co-owner of GVC Mortgage, explained the genesis of the company’s first prom giveaway.
“Last year the girls didn’t get to go to prom,” she explained. “They had a lot of extra prom dresses and put them on sale.
“I thought it was awesome to buy up a bunch of dresses and be able to give them to the girls,” Carey continued. “We bought 100 last year and went back and bought 115 more this year.”
She said it was a pleasure to give the dresses to the girls and also to help them make hair and nail appointments before the big night at no cost.
“This will be an annual event,” she said. “It’s a big expense for parents.”
Maryann Wattreworth, a GVC co-owner, said Carey came up with the idea and she was all for it.
“It has been a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a neat experience for us.”
Danielle Reyna, Anderson, was at GVC on Saturday with her daughter and a friend selecting dresses.
Many people couldn’t afford $150 or $250 dresses, she noted.
“It’s amazing for them (GVC representatives) to take the time out of their day and already busy lives to help the girls,” she said. “I’m just so very grateful to all of them. It’s wonderful.”
