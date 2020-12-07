ANDERSON — Madison County’s three hospitals are reporting an increase in the number of visits and hospitalizations.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said both hospital systems reported Monday an increase in their coronavirus cases.
The number of beds in the intensive care units has increased in recent days, she said.
“It’s concerning,” Grimes said of the hospital numbers. “They are not at capacity.”
She said Madison County has not seen a marked increase in the number of coronavirus cases since the Thanksgiving holiday.
Grimes said the number of cases for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6 was only 20 higher than for the week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“People are going to the hospital more than in the past,” she said of the climb in hospitalizations in the county.
“There has been at least one death every day for the past 10 days,” Grimes said. “It is most elderly people with health issues.”
According to the Indiana State Department of Health website, Madison County has had 6,313 positive COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths. That includes the 94 new cases added to the state data map Monday.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living urged Monday that states provide the COVID-19 vaccine first to long-term care facilities.
“Nursing homes are seeing the worst outbreak since last spring with a record number of new cases (18,000-plus per week) due to community spread rapidly increasing across the U.S. and especially in the Midwest,” Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association, said. “Unfortunately, we are also seeing COVID-related deaths in nursing homes increase to more than 2,000 per week.”
“Given the vulnerability of our elderly population and explosion of new COVID cases across the country, states should distribute the vaccine to our long-term care residents and caregivers first – before any other group – to save as many lives as possible,” he said.
Parkinson said a one-month delay in distributing the vaccine could result in more than 20,000 residents of U.S. long-term care facilities dying.
Grimes said the Madison County Health Department continues to test 130 to 140 county residents daily and expects the county to remain in the “orange zone” designation from the state this week.
The Indiana State Department of Health uses the number of cases per 100,000 population and the seven-day positive test results to assign a designation to all 92 counties.
“We may increase from 2 to 2.5,” Grimes said. “Our cases are well under 200 per day for a seven-day period. Our daily number of positive cases is approximately 120.”
